Ryanair aims to be first airline returning to Ukraine after skies reopen

Alyona KyrychenkoThursday, 6 February 2025, 19:30
Ryanair airplane. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ryanair intends to be the first airline to resume operations in Ukraine once the war ends and the country’s airspace reopens.

Source: Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary, as reported by The Independent

Details: O'Leary noted that although Odesa Airport sustained damage, airports in the cities of Lviv and Kyiv could be ready to receive passengers quickly.

"We want to be the first airline back in Ukraine, and we have a plan to launch about 25 routes to and from Kyiv and Lviv within six weeks of the skies reopening," said the Ryanair CEO.

Background: Viktor Mykyta, Deputy Head of the Office of the President, stated that the airport in the city of Uzhhorod is considered the safest, though the final decision on its reopening will be made by the military.

