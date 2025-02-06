Ukrainian-born singer and former MP to stand trial for collaborationism

Prosecutors in Vinnytsia have filed an indictment against Taisiia Povalii, former MP from the banned Party of Regions and ex-People's Artist of Ukraine, accusing her of collaborationist activities.

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General and the Centre for Strategic Communication and Information Security

Details: As reports indicate, Povalii faces charges not only for collaborationism but also for publicly advocating aggressive war, justifying Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine and glorifying its participants.

Povalii reportedly fled to Russia in 2014 and currently resides in Moscow, where she continues her artistic and business activities. In 2023, she obtained Russian citizenship.

The former People's Artist of Ukraine is known for her public support of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin. She regularly appears in interviews with Russian propaganda media, promoting Russian military-political ideals and denigrating Ukrainians by referring to them as "brainwashed Nazis".

Based on the prosecution's case, the High Anti-Corruption Court has ruled to confiscate assets belonging to the accused for the benefit of the Ukrainian state. These include:

Seven plots of land in Kyiv Oblast, totalling 9.3 hectares;

A residential house measuring 442 square metres;

A property of 101 square metres;

Two vehicles;

Four firearms;

Property rights to the music and lyrics of nine works.



