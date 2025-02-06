All Sections
Ukrainian Olympic champion Mahuchikh opens new season with victory at tournament in Italy

Oleksandr BulavaThursday, 6 February 2025, 21:36
Yaroslava Mahuchikh. Photo: Getty Images

Olympic champion Yaroslava Mahuchikh has started the 2025 competition season with a triumph at the Udin Jump Development tournament held in Udine, Italy.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: The Ukrainian athlete cleared 1.94 metres on her first attempt, earning the title of champion. She then made three attempts to conquer 1.98 metres but was unsuccessful.

Mahuchikh last competed at the Udine tournament in 2021, where she also took gold with a jump of 2 metres.

High jump results at Udin Jump Development:

  1. Yaroslava Mahuchikh (Ukraine) – 1.94 metres
  2. Liliana Batori (Hungary) – 1.91 metres
  3. Idea Pieroni (Italy) – 1.88 metres

Background: 

  • Last year was the most successful for Mahuchikh in her athletics career. She became the Olympic champion in high jump, broke the world record that had stood since 1987 and claimed victory in the Diamond League for the third consecutive time.
  • Recently, Mahuchikh was also named Athlete of the Year in both Europe and the world.

