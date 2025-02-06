The Russo-Ukrainian war began on 20 February 2014 after the Euromaidan protests in Kyiv resulted in the ousting of President Viktor Yanukovych and his flight from Ukraine to Russia. It was then that Russian special forces seized the Crimean parliament building, and on 12 April, militants under the command of Igor Strelkov (real surname Girkin), a former FSB officer and leader of the paramilitary forces of the DPR (the Donetsk People’s Republic, a self-proclaimed and non-recognised state formation in Donetsk Oblast), occupied the city of Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast. The fighting began to spread across the Donbas region, and sports began to take a back seat.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces managed to liberate some towns and villages, and Russian fighters, with the support of the official Russian army, regained control of some settlements. In Luhansk, Donetsk and other Ukrainian cities of Donbas, the Ukrainian anthem has not been played for more than 10 years; football stands are silent and major sporting events have not taken place.

What follows is a dive into the realities of the temporarily occupied territories to survey the fate of sports arenas across Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, which have been living with the hope that civilisation and prosperity will return to them, along with great sport.

Avanhard Stadium (Luhansk)

This sports complex was built in 1951 and since then the stadium has undergone two reconstructions, the last of which took place in 2011. At that time, the Football Federation of Ukraine decided to ban matches at the stadium after the Zoria vs Volyn match, when the pitch looked more like a swamp.

In 2012, Avanhard hosted the Ukrainian Super Cup match between Shakhtar Donetsk and Metalurh, in which Shakhtar won 2-0. Zoria played their last match at home on 27 April 2014, after which they were forced to leave Luhansk.

Avanhard Stadium (Luhansk)

In the same year, the stadium was damaged by attacks during a Russian breakthrough on the outskirts of the city. For a long time, no one repaired the pitch and stands, but shouldn't we eventually create a picture of "universal happiness"? Yes, we should, so the curators from Russia repaired the damaged stands, replaced a Ukrainian letter in the word "Zoria" with a Russian one, and started to hold the "LPR (Luhansk People's Republic) Championship" at Avanhard stadium.

In 2022, local authorities announced plans to demolish the stadium and build a new arena in its place.

"Now the city of Moscow has begun to restore the Avanhard stadium in the centre of Luhansk, on Oboronna Street. A project is being prepared, and its restoration will begin in the near future, most likely after the New Year. Most likely, it will not be a renovation, but a new building will be completely erected. The entire Avanhard will be demolished: both the stands and the building will be completely built for the new stadium," Ukraine's First Deputy Speaker Oleksandr Kornienko said at the time.

Avanhard Stadium (Luhansk)

However, talking is easier than doing. Before the war, the stadium was home to children's football, boxing, karate, athletics and other sports clubs. Now almost all of them are closed, and the stadium is slowly but surely turning into an abandoned building.

The Olimpiiskyi multi-purpose stadium (Donetsk)

The former home stadium of Shakhtar FC was built in 1958 by architects Revin and Golubkov, with a capacity of 25,000 spectators. In addition to European Cup matches between Shakhtar Donetsk and Metalurh Donetsk, the arena hosted the UEFA U19 Euros in 2009, where the Ukrainian national team triumphed 2-0 over England in the final.

The German band Scorpions performed at the stadium in 2011, while in the summer of 2013, the Olimpiiskyi stadium hosted the World Youth Athletics Championships.

The Olimpiiskyi multi-purpose stadium (Donetsk)

Where Russia is in control, there is no place for major sporting events or concerts by world-famous rock artists. Instead, the stadium is used for round-the-clock Russian training sessions. However, it remains well maintained, unlike Shakhtar, which has turned into a wasteland.

Donbas Arena (Donetsk)

This incredibly beautiful stadium was built in 2009 for a whopping US$400 million against the backdrop of Ukraine winning the right to host Euro 2012 football matches jointly with Poland.

Donbas Arena (Donetsk)

Beyond the European Championship, the stadium has hosted performances by Gaitana and Rihanna. Milla Jovovich personally congratulated Shakhtar on its birthday.

In the summer of 2014, the arena became a hub for Ukrainian oligarch Rynat Akhmetov's humanitarian aid, but its facade was regularly damaged by bombardment. However, in 2017, militants from the Russian-backed "Donetsk People's Republic" terror organisation decided to seize the arena for their "young republic".

Донбас Арена 💔

The stadium is occasionally maintained and sometimes used for concerts. However, instead of international stars like Rihanna and Jovovich, it now hosts pro-war Russian performers such as the rock band CHAIF and singer Yulia Chicherina. Rather than matches featuring Barcelona or Arsenal, it serves only as a stage for Russian propaganda.

Shakhtar played their last home match on 2 May 2014. It is highly symbolic that their opponent was Mariupol, a team that not only lost its stadium due to the Russian invasion, but was also left without a city.

Volodymyr Boiko Stadium (Mariupol)

This is another Ukrainian stadium built in the 1950s. Since its construction in 1956, it has hosted the home matches of Mariupol, a team that was known at different times as Illichivets and Metalurh.

Since the first days of the full-scale invasion, the stadium has been under constant attack, resulting in the destruction of most of the administrative buildings. The pitch and stands were also damaged.

Volodymyr Boiko Stadium (Mariupol)

In addition to being a place to present the pathetic videos of the Russian Espanyol brigade, the stadium is now used as a warehouse for storing military equipment and ammunition. The Russian authorities have declared their intention to repair the stadium and even want to hold matches there, but based on the example of Luhansk's Avanhard, we want to believe that by the time the Russians get around to doing so, they will be long gone from long-suffering Mariupol.

Peremoha Stadium (Kadiivka, Luhansk Oblast)

This stadium, which could accommodate up to 7,000 fans, was built in 1921. Before the war, the football clubs Stakhanov (after the city's old name) and Viktoriia played their matches there.

Peremoha Stadium (Kadiivka, Luhansk Oblast)

In addition to football, the stadium annually hosted an amateur men's singles tennis tournament. However, all sports left Peremoha with the arrival of the Russians in 2014.

Like most of these arenas, the Russian Armed Forces used the territory to store military equipment and shells and as a place for temporary accommodation of personnel. These decisions led to the partial destruction of the stadium in the summer of 2022, when the Ukrainian Armed Forces hit Peremoha, killing about a hundred PMC Wagner fighters.

Peremoha Stadium (Kadiivka, Luhansk Oblast)

Since then, the stadium has been ruined, and the Russian military is now looking for other civilian places to hide their terrorists.

Khimik Stadium (Siverskodonetsk, Luhansk Oblast)

The stadium was built in 1951 for the local club of the same name, which played in the lower divisions of the USSR and Ukraine. In addition to football, the sports facility also hosted children's boxing, athletics and kickboxing sections.

Until 2022, the arena hosted football matches of the Luhansk Oblast Football Championship and concerts on the occasion of national holidays. However, all this stopped with the new outbreak of the war on 24 February 2022.

Khimik Stadium (Siverskodonetsk, Luhansk Oblast)

In the course of urban warfare and bombardments with all possible non-nuclear weapons, the Khimik was partially destroyed and, until 2024, no one paid attention to it at all.

Last summer, the Russian authorities announced their intention to rebuild the arena and even began dismantling the old stands - an interesting approach by officials who cannot run more than one boiler house in a destroyed city. However, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Khusnullin said that the restoration of Khimik is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

Metalurh Stadium (Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast)

This is another stadium in a provincial town in Donbas that has effectively ceased to exist. The facility was commissioned in 1949 and last renovated in 2012.

Metalurh Stadium (Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast)

Prior to the full-scale war, Metalurh hosted various municipal and sporting events, including the Ukrainian Youth Athletics Championships in 2018. Avanhard Kramatorsk sometimes played its home matches at the stadium when the Prapor Stadium was undergoing renovation.

During the active hostilities of 2022-2023, the stadium was almost completely destroyed, along with 80% of the city. In addition to the football field, there was an athletics arena on the territory of the building, which the Russian forces had repaired and began to use as a place to store equipment. However, in the spring of 2024, a Storm Shadow missile struck the arena, and since then, it has remained in ruins.

Metalurh Stadium (Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast)

Metalurh Stadium (Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast)

There are many other sports arenas in Donbas that have not been used for their intended purpose since 2014, such as the Metalurh Stadium in Donetsk, Shakhtar Stadium in Khrustalne or Kolos Stadium in Starobilsk.

We want to believe that sports, the noise of the fans and the joy of athletes who will win their first big victories in the provincial arenas of Ukraine will return to them.

