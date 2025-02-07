Ukraine's ambassador to US meets with Trump's special envoy Kellogg
Friday, 7 February 2025, 00:45
Oksana Markarova, Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States, has met with General Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia.
Source: Markarova on Facebook
Details: The meeting took place after General Keith Kellogg was officially appointed to the post on 3 February. Markarova emphasised that this was not their first conversation but the first in his official capacity.
Quote from Markarova: "I've had a thorough discussion with the special envoy and his team and my colleagues: defence attaché General [Borys] Kremenetskyi and my deputy Denys Sienik."
Background:
- On Monday, 3 February, US President Donald Trump signed a formal executive order appointing retired Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg as special envoy for Ukraine and Russia.
- In early January, retired Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg planned to visit Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian leaders. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry even noted that a tentative date had been set, but the visit was later postponed.
