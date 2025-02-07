Ukraine's ambassador to US meets with Trump's special envoy Kellogg

Oksana Markarova, Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States, has met with General Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia.

Source: Markarova on Facebook

Details: The meeting took place after General Keith Kellogg was officially appointed to the post on 3 February. Markarova emphasised that this was not their first conversation but the first in his official capacity.

Quote from Markarova: "I've had a thorough discussion with the special envoy and his team and my colleagues: defence attaché General [Borys] Kremenetskyi and my deputy Denys Sienik."

Background:

On Monday, 3 February, US President Donald Trump signed a formal executive order appointing retired Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg as special envoy for Ukraine and Russia.

In early January, retired Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg planned to visit Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian leaders. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry even noted that a tentative date had been set, but the visit was later postponed.

