Ukraine's ambassador to US meets with Trump's special envoy Kellogg

Ivan Diakonov Friday, 7 February 2025, 00:45
Keith Kellogg and Oksana Markarova. Photo: Facebook/Oksana Markarova

Oksana Markarova, Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States, has met with General Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia.

Source: Markarova on Facebook

Details: The meeting took place after General Keith Kellogg was officially appointed to the post on 3 February. Markarova emphasised that this was not their first conversation but the first in his official capacity.

Quote from Markarova: "I've had a thorough discussion with the special envoy and his team and my colleagues: defence attaché General [Borys] Kremenetskyi and my deputy Denys Sienik."

Background:

  • On Monday, 3 February, US President Donald Trump signed a formal executive order appointing retired Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg as special envoy for Ukraine and Russia.
  • In early January, retired Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg planned to visit Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian leaders. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry even noted that a tentative date had been set, but the visit was later postponed.

