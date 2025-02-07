Russian commander involved in mass killings in Kyiv Oblast appointed as deputy minister

Former Russian army unit commander Nursultan Mussagaleyev, who took part in mass torture and killings in Kyiv Oblast, has been appointed acting Deputy Minister of Regional and Information Policy in Russia's Orenburg Oblast.

Source: Orenburg Oblast Governor Denis Pasler

Details: Data from the Security Service of Ukraine indicates that Mussagaleyev crossed Ukraine's northern border as part of Russian occupation forces on 24 February 2022 and arrived in the Bucha district to prepare for an assault on Kyiv.

Advertisement:

Mussagaleyev served as the commander of a reconnaissance platoon in the 104th Guards Air Assault Regiment of Russia’s 76th Guards Air Assault Division, based in Pskov.

While in the district, he participated in so-called "mop-up operations" aimed at suppressing resistance and intimidating local residents.

After the Russian forces fled Kyiv Oblast, Russia’s top military and political leadership decorated Mussagaleyev with the title Hero of Russia and the For Distinction in Combat medal. Russian propagandists later produced a report about him, which was aired during prime time on the Russia 1 state-run channel.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

