All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russian commander involved in mass killings in Kyiv Oblast appointed as deputy minister

Ivan Diakonov Friday, 7 February 2025, 01:28
Russian commander involved in mass killings in Kyiv Oblast appointed as deputy minister
Denis Pasler and Nursultan Mussagaleyev. Photo: Pasler on Telegram

Former Russian army unit commander Nursultan Mussagaleyev, who took part in mass torture and killings in Kyiv Oblast, has been appointed acting Deputy Minister of Regional and Information Policy in Russia's Orenburg Oblast.

Source: Orenburg Oblast Governor Denis Pasler

Details: Data from the Security Service of Ukraine indicates that Mussagaleyev crossed Ukraine's northern border as part of Russian occupation forces on 24 February 2022 and arrived in the Bucha district to prepare for an assault on Kyiv.

Advertisement:

Mussagaleyev served as the commander of a reconnaissance platoon in the 104th Guards Air Assault Regiment of Russia’s 76th Guards Air Assault Division, based in Pskov.

While in the district, he participated in so-called "mop-up operations" aimed at suppressing resistance and intimidating local residents.

After the Russian forces fled Kyiv Oblast, Russia’s top military and political leadership decorated Mussagaleyev with the title Hero of Russia and the For Distinction in Combat medal. Russian propagandists later produced a report about him, which was aired during prime time on the Russia 1 state-run channel.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Russia
Advertisement:
Last stop: the front line. How and why Russia brings migrants to the occupied territories of Ukraine
Trump ready to double sanctions against Russia, his special Ukraine envoy says
Sign of healthy democracy is willingness to have elections even in time of war, says Trump's envoy
Pope urges Ukrainian youth to forgive enemies for sake of peace
Ukrainians fear price hikes more than territorial occupation, survey shows
Trump restates plan for US takeover of Gaza
All News
Russia
Ukrainian forces advance 5 km behind Russian defence lines in Kursk Oblast, ISW says
Trump ready to double sanctions against Russia, his special Ukraine envoy says
Russia loses 1,340 soldiers over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
RECENT NEWS
10:06
Transit of Russian oil through Ukraine dropped by 15% in 2024
09:55
Child killed by explosion of unidentified object in Kharkiv Oblast
09:28
Russia attacks Ukraine with 112 drones: 81 downed, 31 disappear from radar
09:26
Ukrainian forces advance 5 km behind Russian defence lines in Kursk Oblast, ISW says
08:59
Last stop: the front line. How and why Russia brings migrants to the occupied territories of Ukraine
08:57
Emergency power outages introduced in some Ukrainian oblasts
08:24
Over 100 combat clashes occurred on battlefield over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
08:14
Trump ready to double sanctions against Russia, his special Ukraine envoy says
07:45
Russia loses 1,340 soldiers over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
07:28
Illia Yevlash resigns as spokesperson for Ukraine's Air Force
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: