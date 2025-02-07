FIBA extends suspension of Russian and Belarusian teams from international tournaments

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) has extended the suspension of Russia and Belarus from competitions.

Source: Russian media outlet Izvestia with reference to FIBA's press service on 6 February, as reported by Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company,

Quote from FIBA: "The FIBA Central Council confirmed the extension of the current status quo of the two national federations of Russia and Belarus regarding their participation in FIBA competitions at its last meeting, which was held in December 2024."

Details: FIBA also stated that it is continuing consultations with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations (ASOIF) on this matter, considering the Central Board's decision and the unique aspects of basketball as a team sport.

Background: In March 2022, FIBA suspended Russia’s and Belarus’s national teams as well as all men's and women's clubs from international competitions due to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

