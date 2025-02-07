Illia Yevlash resigns as spokesperson for Ukraine's Air Force

Illia Yevlash has announced his resignation as the spokesperson for Ukraine's Air Force.

Source: Yevlash on Facebook

Quote: "It's time to say goodbye, my Air Force. This chapter of my life has been truly unforgettable.

Advertisement:

Here, I found new friends, accomplished many meaningful things and grew to love the Air Force."

Details: Yevlash expressed his gratitude to everyone who "was there for me, helped me, supported me and even those who hoped I would fail" and said that "it's time to move on".

He did not say anything about the reason for his decision or his future plans.

Advertisement:

Background: Major Illia Yevlash had served as the head of the public relations service for the Ukrainian Air Force Command since March 2024.

Support UP or become our patron!