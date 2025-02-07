Illia Yevlash resigns as spokesperson for Ukraine's Air Force
Friday, 7 February 2025, 07:28
Illia Yevlash has announced his resignation as the spokesperson for Ukraine's Air Force.
Source: Yevlash on Facebook
Quote: "It's time to say goodbye, my Air Force. This chapter of my life has been truly unforgettable.
Here, I found new friends, accomplished many meaningful things and grew to love the Air Force."
Details: Yevlash expressed his gratitude to everyone who "was there for me, helped me, supported me and even those who hoped I would fail" and said that "it's time to move on".
He did not say anything about the reason for his decision or his future plans.
Background: Major Illia Yevlash had served as the head of the public relations service for the Ukrainian Air Force Command since March 2024.
