Russia loses 1,340 soldiers over past day – Ukraine's General Staff

Iryna BalachukFriday, 7 February 2025, 07:45
Russia loses 1,340 soldiers over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost over 1,340 soldiers killed and wounded and over 270 weapons and items of military equipment over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 7 February 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 846,650  (+1,340) military personnel;
  • 9,975 (+10) tanks;
  • 20,755 (+18) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 22,785 (+32) artillery systems;
  • 1,271 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,056 (+1) air defence systems;
  • 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 331 (+0) helicopters;
  • 24,301 (+116) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 3,054 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 36,307 (+96) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,738 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

