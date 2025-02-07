Russia loses 1,340 soldiers over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
Friday, 7 February 2025, 07:45
Russia has lost over 1,340 soldiers killed and wounded and over 270 weapons and items of military equipment over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 7 February 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 846,650 (+1,340) military personnel;
- 9,975 (+10) tanks;
- 20,755 (+18) armoured combat vehicles;
- 22,785 (+32) artillery systems;
- 1,271 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,056 (+1) air defence systems;
- 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 331 (+0) helicopters;
- 24,301 (+116) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,054 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 36,307 (+96) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,738 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
