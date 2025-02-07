Russia attacks Ukraine with 112 drones: 81 downed, 31 disappear from radar

Russia launched 112 Shahed attack drones and decoy UAVs of various types against Ukraine on the night of 6-7 February. Ukrainian air defence managed to down 81 drones, while 31 failed to reach their targets.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force

Quote: "As of 09:00, 81 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones were confirmed shot down over Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv and Odesa oblasts.

In addition, 31 enemy decoy drones disappeared from radar (without causing adverse effects)."

Details: The Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russian strikes had caused damage in Sumy, Kyiv and Khmelnytskyi oblasts.

The drones were launched from the Russian cities of Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Bryansk and Shatalovo.

Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups from the Air Force and the rest of Ukraine’s defence forces were involved in repelling the attack.

Background:

On 7 February, Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s state-owned electricity transmission operator, reported emergency power outages in eight oblasts due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

The restrictions affected Kharkiv, Sumy, Donetsk, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad and Zaporizhzhia oblasts and parts of Cherkasy Oblast.

