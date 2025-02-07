The transit of Russian oil through the southern branch of the Druzhba pipeline across Ukraine decreased by 15% in 2024 to 11.5 million tonnes.

Source: Vedomosti, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet, citing sources, as reported by Reuters

Details: Transit decreased to 11.5 million tonnes of oil, or 230,300 barrels per day.

Hungary accounted for 42% of the deliveries, which remained stable in 2024 at 4.8 million tonnes. Exports to Slovakia fell by 13% to 4 million tonnes, while supplies to Czechia dropped to 2.7 million tonnes.

Germany and Poland ceased purchasing Russian oil in 2023 due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Germany now receives oil from Kazakhstan via the northern branch of the Druzhba pipeline, which runs through Belarus. Last year, the Central Asian country exported 1.5 million tonnes of oil to Germany through Druzhba.

