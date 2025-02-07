All Sections
Russians drop guided aerial bombs on housing in Myropillia, killing three people – photos

Iryna BalachukFriday, 7 February 2025, 11:42
The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Prosecutor's Office

Three people were killed as a result of a Russian attack on an apartment building in the village of Miropillia, Sumy Oblast, on the late evening of 6 February.

Source: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Facebook; Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote from the prosecutor’s office: "On 6 February, around 23:20... reports indicate that the occupiers dropped three guided aerial bombs on a two-storey apartment building in the village of Myropillia, Sumy district. The enemy attack killed three people."

The aftermath of the Russian attack.
Photo: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: The bodies of a 42-year-old and a 57-year-old man were recovered from under the rubble, and another deceased is being identified.

Sumy Oblastwarcasualties
Sumy Oblast
