Russians drop guided aerial bombs on housing in Myropillia, killing three people – photos
Friday, 7 February 2025, 11:42
Three people were killed as a result of a Russian attack on an apartment building in the village of Miropillia, Sumy Oblast, on the late evening of 6 February.
Source: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Facebook; Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram
Quote from the prosecutor’s office: "On 6 February, around 23:20... reports indicate that the occupiers dropped three guided aerial bombs on a two-storey apartment building in the village of Myropillia, Sumy district. The enemy attack killed three people."
Details: The bodies of a 42-year-old and a 57-year-old man were recovered from under the rubble, and another deceased is being identified.
