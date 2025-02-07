All Sections
Ukraine finds preliminary solutions for programmes previously funded by USAID

Iryna BalachukFriday, 7 February 2025, 14:15
Olha Stefanishyna. Photo: Facebook of the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration

Olha Stefanishyna, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, says Ukraine has been looking for money to support important programmes previously funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and has already made early decisions on the sources of funding for some of them.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine

Quote from Stefanishyna: "The talks are ongoing. The ministers in the Ukrainian government have already held meetings on critical programmes: the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Infrastructure, the Ministry of Digital Transformation, and obviously the Ministry of Justice."

Details: The Deputy Prime Minister emphasised that prior decisions have already been made regarding the urgent need for funding for recovery, energy resilience and cyber defence projects.

Quote from Stefanishyna: "We also expect that the European Commission, together with the G7 countries, will announce in the coming days a position on the resumption of the work of the competition commissions that select key members of the judiciary and anti-corruption vertical."

Background:

  • Earlier, Olha Stefanishyna said that due to the suspension of USAID's work in Ukraine, a number of commissions involved in the selection of judges have stopped working or faced problems.
  • On 25 January 2025, the United States froze all non-military international aid for 90 days, suspending USAID's work.
  • On 7 February, USAID staff worldwide were sent on administrative leave. Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio became the acting head of USAID.
  • Media reports claim that the Trump administration plans to reduce the number of USAID employees from more than 10,000 to less than 300.

