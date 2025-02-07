Ukraine works on possibility of Azerbaijani gas transit to Europe

Heorhii Tykhyi, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, has stated at a briefing in Kyiv on Friday, 7 February that work is underway on the possibility of transporting Azerbaijani gas through Ukraine to Europe.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine

Details: Tykhyi dismissed the idea of transporting "some other" gas under the guise of Azerbaijani gas.

Quote: "Work is ongoing on the possibility of transporting Azerbaijani gas, as the president [Zelenskyy – ed.] mentioned. To clarify, this is not about transporting some other gas disguised as Azerbaijani. It is specifically about Azerbaijani gas and Ukraine's role in its transportation. Work is in progress."

Details: The Foreign Ministry noted that Ukraine sees "various signals" from the Slovak prime minister on this matter.

Background:

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is ready to transport Azerbaijani gas to Europe through its territory.

Zelenskyy reported that he had discussed the issue of gas transit with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

