Ukraine works on possibility of Azerbaijani gas transit to Europe

Viktor VolokitaFriday, 7 February 2025, 16:29
Ukraine works on possibility of Azerbaijani gas transit to Europe
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Heorhii Tykhyi, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, has stated at a briefing in Kyiv on Friday, 7 February that work is underway on the possibility of transporting Azerbaijani gas through Ukraine to Europe.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine

Details: Tykhyi dismissed the idea of transporting "some other" gas under the guise of Azerbaijani gas.

Quote: "Work is ongoing on the possibility of transporting Azerbaijani gas, as the president [Zelenskyy – ed.] mentioned. To clarify, this is not about transporting some other gas disguised as Azerbaijani. It is specifically about Azerbaijani gas and Ukraine's role in its transportation. Work is in progress." 

Details: The Foreign Ministry noted that Ukraine sees "various signals" from the Slovak prime minister on this matter.

Background:

  • Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is ready to transport Azerbaijani gas to Europe through its territory.
  • Zelenskyy reported that he had discussed the issue of gas transit with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

