Ukraine's National Guard fighters capture six Russian soldiers on Pokrovsk front – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 7 February 2025, 16:42
Ukraine's National Guard fighters capture six Russian soldiers on Pokrovsk front – video
Photo: Ukraine's National Guard

Fighters of the 3rd battalion of the National Guard Spartan Brigade have added six Russian prisoners of war to the exchange pool.

Source: press services of the National Guard of Ukraine (NGU) and the 3rd brigade

Details: The reports indicate that during an attempted assault, a group of five Russian mercenaries came under heavy fire from Ukrainian forces and took shelter in a private house. Unable to continue fighting or retreat, the Russians voluntarily surrendered.

Additionally, another Russian soldier – the only survivor of his assault group – spent six days wandering between houses. Realising he would not receive any support, he eventually decided to surrender, the National Guard reported.

National GuardwarDonetsk Oblast
