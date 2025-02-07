Urban battles ongoing in Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast – DeepState

Ukrainian defence forces continue to resist Russian troops in the city of Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast, as urban battles are ongoing in the city.

Source: analytical project DeepState on Telegram

Quote: "Reports of Toretsk being occupied by the enemy are false – urban battles are ongoing, and the defence forces continue to repel Russian attacks."

Details: DeepState reported that despite another wave of false claims from Russia’s Defence Ministry spreading in the Ukrainian information space, Ukrainian troops are still conducting defensive operations in the city of Toretsk.

Urban battles are taking place in the Zabalka district, as well as on the northern and western outskirts. The city centre is almost entirely under Russian control.

Quote: "Unfortunately, people are forced to rely on enemy sources due to a lack of trust in their own official ones. The public remains uninformed about the loss of the settlements of Kurakhove and Velyka Novosilka, raising many questions about those responsible for official communication."

