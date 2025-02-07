All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Urban battles ongoing in Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast – DeepState

Yevhen KizilovFriday, 7 February 2025, 16:51
Urban battles ongoing in Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian defence forces continue to resist Russian troops in the city of Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast, as urban battles are ongoing in the city.

Source: analytical project DeepState on Telegram

Quote: "Reports of Toretsk being occupied by the enemy are false – urban battles are ongoing, and the defence forces continue to repel Russian attacks."

Advertisement:

Details: DeepState reported that despite another wave of false claims from Russia’s Defence Ministry spreading in the Ukrainian information space, Ukrainian troops are still conducting defensive operations in the city of Toretsk.

Urban battles are taking place in the Zabalka district, as well as on the northern and western outskirts. The city centre is almost entirely under Russian control.

Quote: "Unfortunately, people are forced to rely on enemy sources due to a lack of trust in their own official ones. The public remains uninformed about the loss of the settlements of Kurakhove and Velyka Novosilka, raising many questions about those responsible for official communication."

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

warDonetsk Oblast
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy outlines his vision for "deal" with Trump on mineral resources, Reuters reports
Trump will "probably" meet with Zelenskyy and talk with Putin
Urban battles ongoing in Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
UK intelligence reports slowdown in Russian advance in January
Ukraine finds preliminary solutions for programmes previously funded by USAID
Verkhovna Rada's Speaker: 37 MPs travelled to US at their own expense to establish contacts
All News
war
Zelenskyy: Russia has once again deployed North Korean troops to Kursk Oblast – video
Ukrainian defence forces repel Russian attack on Kupiansk front – video
Ukraine's National Guard fighters capture six Russian soldiers on Pokrovsk front – video
RECENT NEWS
22:01
Czech foreign minister discusses Russia and Ukraine with Trump's special envoy Kellogg
21:32
Top NATO general visits Ukraine, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reports – photo
21:06
Zelenskyy outlines his vision for "deal" with Trump on mineral resources, Reuters reports
20:35
Zelenskyy: Russia has once again deployed North Korean troops to Kursk Oblast – video
20:10
Trump will "probably" meet with Zelenskyy and talk with Putin
19:39
Ukrainian defence forces repel Russian attack on Kupiansk front – video
19:35
Foreign investments in Russia fall to a 15-year low
19:18
Ukrainian fencer Stankevych wins bronze at World Cup in Germany
19:17
Putin personally criticised Rheinmetall CEO, whom Russia wanted to kill
19:06
Ukraine's defence minister introduces his deputy in charge of defence innovations
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: