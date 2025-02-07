Russia adds Ukraine's register of damage caused by war to list of "undesirable organisations"

Russia’s Ministry of Justice added the Register of Damage Caused by the Aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine to its list of "undesirable organisations" on Friday, 7 February.

Source: Russian Justice Ministry’s website, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The register was included in the list of "foreign and international non-governmental organisations whose activities are deemed undesirable in Russia".

The organisations on this list are considered by Russian authorities to pose a "threat to the foundations of the constitutional order, national defence, or state security".

The Register of Damage (RD4U) was established under the auspices of the Council of Europe in accordance with UN General Assembly Resolution A/RES/ES-11/5. It represents the first step toward creating a mechanism for compensating victims of the war.

Background:

The agreement to establish the register was adopted in May 2023 at a Council of Europe summit in Iceland.

Markiyan Kliuchkovskyi was appointed as its executive director, and the register is based in The Hague.

A total of 43 states and the European Union have joined the register.

