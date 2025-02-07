Ukraine's defence minister introduces his deputy in charge of defence innovations

Ukraine’s Defence Minister Rustem Umierov has introduced his deputy Valerii Churkin, who will focus on defence innovations and the technological development of the Ukrainian army.

Source: Ukraine’s Defence Ministry on Telegram

Quote from Umierov: "An officer, a combatant who joined the ranks of the Armed Forces in the first days of the full-scale invasion, Captain Valerii Churkin is a leader of innovations in the field of military technology and head of the Centre for Scaling Technology Solutions (CSTS) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

Details: In his new role, Churkin will focus on defence innovation and technological development of the Ukrainian army.

Umierov said that Churkin's unit is currently implementing more than 50 key projects in the field of military IT and MILTECH, introducing modern solutions on the battlefield.

Background:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Lieutenant General Yevhen Moisiuk from his position of special commissioner for the implementation of international security guarantees and the development of Ukraine's Armed Forces. Instead, he was appointed deputy minister of defence.

Umierov said that Moisiuk's area of responsibility is the development and generation of the defence forces, including mobilisation processes and training of soldiers.

