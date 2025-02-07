All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukraine's defence minister introduces his deputy in charge of defence innovations

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 7 February 2025, 19:06
Ukraine's defence minister introduces his deputy in charge of defence innovations
Valerii Churkin. Photo: Ukraine’s Defence Ministry

Ukraine’s Defence Minister Rustem Umierov has introduced his deputy Valerii Churkin, who will focus on defence innovations and the technological development of the Ukrainian army.

Source: Ukraine’s Defence Ministry on Telegram

Quote from Umierov: "An officer, a combatant who joined the ranks of the Armed Forces in the first days of the full-scale invasion, Captain Valerii Churkin is a leader of innovations in the field of military technology and head of the Centre for Scaling Technology Solutions (CSTS) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

Advertisement:

Details: In his new role, Churkin will focus on defence innovation and technological development of the Ukrainian army.

Umierov said that Churkin's unit is currently implementing more than 50 key projects in the field of military IT and MILTECH, introducing modern solutions on the battlefield.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Lieutenant General Yevhen Moisiuk from his position of special commissioner for the implementation of international security guarantees and the development of Ukraine's Armed Forces. Instead, he was appointed deputy minister of defence.
  • Umierov said that Moisiuk's area of responsibility is the development and generation of the defence forces, including mobilisation processes and training of soldiers.

Support UP or become our patron!

Ministry of DefenceArmed Forces
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy outlines his vision for "deal" with Trump on mineral resources, Reuters reports
Trump will "probably" meet with Zelenskyy and talk with Putin
Urban battles ongoing in Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
UK intelligence reports slowdown in Russian advance in January
Ukraine finds preliminary solutions for programmes previously funded by USAID
Verkhovna Rada's Speaker: 37 MPs travelled to US at their own expense to establish contacts
All News
Ministry of Defence
Robotic units to be created in Ukrainian brigades, defence minister says
Ukraine's Defence Ministry approves 10 combat helmet models for Armed Forces and State Special Transport Service – photo
Zelenskyy on Defence Procurement Agency scandal: defence minister understands that interruptions in army supplies are unacceptable
RECENT NEWS
22:01
Czech foreign minister discusses Russia and Ukraine with Trump's special envoy Kellogg
21:32
Top NATO general visits Ukraine, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reports – photo
21:06
Zelenskyy outlines his vision for "deal" with Trump on mineral resources, Reuters reports
20:35
Zelenskyy: Russia has once again deployed North Korean troops to Kursk Oblast – video
20:10
Trump will "probably" meet with Zelenskyy and talk with Putin
19:39
Ukrainian defence forces repel Russian attack on Kupiansk front – video
19:35
Foreign investments in Russia fall to a 15-year low
19:18
Ukrainian fencer Stankevych wins bronze at World Cup in Germany
19:17
Putin personally criticised Rheinmetall CEO, whom Russia wanted to kill
19:06
Ukraine's defence minister introduces his deputy in charge of defence innovations
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: