All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukrainian fencer Stankevych wins bronze at World Cup in Germany

Oleksii MurzakFriday, 7 February 2025, 19:18
Ukrainian fencer Stankevych wins bronze at World Cup in Germany
Volodymyr Stankevych. Photo: International Fencing Federation

Ukrainian fencer Volodymyr Stankevych has become a bronze medallist at the World Cup in Heidenheim, Germany.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: In the semi-finals, the Ukrainian lost to Davide Di Veroli from Italy, who is the current world vice-champion.

Advertisement:

On his way to the semifinals, Stankevych first defeated Italian Luigi Midelton, followed by his compatriot Enrico Piatti. In the round of 16, Volodymyr triumphed over former Russian fencer Oleg Knysh, and in the quarterfinals, he outperformed Canadian David Gornovsky.

Background: Ukrainian fencer Dzhoan Feybi Bezhura earned the title of the best athlete of January 2025, according to the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, thanks to her outstanding performances in competitions.

Support UP or become our patron!

sport
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy confirms new Ukrainian advance in Kursk Oblast
Zelenskyy outlines his vision for "deal" with Trump on mineral resources, Reuters reports
Urban battles ongoing in Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
UK intelligence reports slowdown in Russian advance in January
Ukraine finds preliminary solutions for programmes previously funded by USAID
Verkhovna Rada's Speaker: 37 MPs travelled to US at their own expense to establish contacts
All News
sport
Stadiums under occupation: how sports facilities in Donbas are operating and what they look like today
FIBA extends suspension of Russian and Belarusian teams from international tournaments
Ukrainian Olympic champion Mahuchikh opens new season with victory at tournament in Italy
RECENT NEWS
23:33
Zelenskyy confirms new Ukrainian advance in Kursk Oblast
22:01
Czech foreign minister discusses Russia and Ukraine with Trump's special envoy Kellogg
22:01
Busy weeks ahead for diplomats, Zelenskyy says as Trump announces meeting
21:32
Top NATO general visits Ukraine and meets foreign minister – photo
21:06
Zelenskyy outlines his vision for "deal" with Trump on mineral resources, Reuters reports
20:35
Zelenskyy: Russia has once again deployed North Korean troops to Kursk Oblast – video
20:30
Russia sees over 40% increase in wage arrears in 2024: first rise in nine years
20:10
Trump will "probably" meet with Zelenskyy and talk with Putin
19:39
Ukrainian defence forces repel Russian attack on Kupiansk front – video
19:35
Foreign investments in Russia fall to a 15-year low
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: