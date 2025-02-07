Ukrainian fencer Stankevych wins bronze at World Cup in Germany

Ukrainian fencer Volodymyr Stankevych has become a bronze medallist at the World Cup in Heidenheim, Germany.

Details: In the semi-finals, the Ukrainian lost to Davide Di Veroli from Italy, who is the current world vice-champion.

On his way to the semifinals, Stankevych first defeated Italian Luigi Midelton, followed by his compatriot Enrico Piatti. In the round of 16, Volodymyr triumphed over former Russian fencer Oleg Knysh, and in the quarterfinals, he outperformed Canadian David Gornovsky.

Background: Ukrainian fencer Dzhoan Feybi Bezhura earned the title of the best athlete of January 2025, according to the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, thanks to her outstanding performances in competitions.



