Top NATO general visits Ukraine and meets foreign minister – photo

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykFriday, 7 February 2025, 21:32
The meeting between Cavo Dragone and Sybiha. Photo: Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry

Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, the new chair of the NATO Military Committee, visited Ukraine on Friday, 7 February, his first official visit since he was appointed to the post.

Source: website of Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Cavo Dragone met with Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha in Kyiv to discuss further military assistance to Ukraine, strengthening its defence capabilities, and the path to a just peace.

Sybiha briefed Cavo Dragone on Ukraine’s weaponry needs and stressed that Russia has failed to achieve any of its strategic objectives since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

 
The meeting between Dragone and Sybiha
Photo: Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry

He also emphasised that NATO membership for Ukraine remains the "most effective guarantee of long-term security and the prevention of renewed Russian aggression".

Cavo Dragone reaffirmed NATO's support for Ukraine and praised the country’s reforms in the defence and security sector.

Background:

  • Admiral Cavo Dragone assumed the role of chair of the NATO Military Committee – the alliance’s highest military body – in January 2025.
  • The chair of the Military Committee is NATO’s top military official and works closely with the Secretary General, the North Atlantic Council and other bodies, serving as the principal military advisor. He represents the collective views of all NATO chiefs of defence and oversees the committee’s agenda and discussions.
  • Rob Bauer, Cavo Dragone’s predecessor, visited Ukraine in March 2024.

NATOForeign Affairs Ministry
