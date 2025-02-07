Busy weeks ahead for diplomats, Zelenskyy says as Trump announces meeting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that meetings and talks "at the level of teams" are planned for next week following US President Donald Trump's announcement of a possible meeting.

Quote: "The coming weeks can be hectic in diplomacy, and we will do everything necessary to make this time effective and productive. We always appreciate the cooperation with President Trump. We are also planning meetings and talks at the team level. Ukrainian and US teams are already working out the details. A strong and lasting peace should come closer."

US President Donald Trump stated that he may meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as soon as next week. Trump might also have a talk with the Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin.

Trump once again reiterated his desire to end the war in Ukraine "for one primary reason: they're killing so many people".

Later, when journalists asked how the meeting with Zelenskyy might be held, Trump said they could meet in Washington, as he wouldn’t be going to Ukraine.

