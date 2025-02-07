Czech foreign minister discusses Russia and Ukraine with Trump's special envoy Kellogg

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský has met with Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, during his visit to Washington.

Source: Lipavský on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Lipavský said that Kellogg asked about Czechia's view of Russian aggression.

Quote: "Ukraine needs to be armed enough to negotiate from a strong position. Clearly in the Czech interest that Russia never dares to attack its neighbour again."

Met with the Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia @SPE_Kellogg . He was interested in Czechia’s view on Russian aggression. Ukraine needs to be armed enough to negotiate from a strong position. Clearly in the Czech interest that Russia never dares to attack its neighbour again. pic.twitter.com/6iigNToW99 — Jan Lipavský (@JanLipavsky) February 7, 2025

Background:

Earlier, Trump's envoy confirmed that he plans to attend the Munich Security Conference and meet with America's allies who are willing to work with the US.

Kellogg is also expected to visit Ukraine in February.

The US special convoy for Ukraine and Russia recently criticised the previous US administration for its policy on the Russian-Ukrainian war and said that Donald Trump would have a "holistic approach".

