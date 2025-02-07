All Sections
Czech foreign minister discusses Russia and Ukraine with Trump's special envoy Kellogg

Oleh PavliukFriday, 7 February 2025, 22:01
Jan Lipavský and Keith Kellogg. Photo: Lipavský on X (Twitter)

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský has met with Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, during his visit to Washington.

Source: Lipavský on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Lipavský said that Kellogg asked about Czechia's view of Russian aggression.

Quote: "Ukraine needs to be armed enough to negotiate from a strong position. Clearly in the Czech interest that Russia never dares to attack its neighbour again."

Background:

  • Earlier, Trump's envoy confirmed that he plans to attend the Munich Security Conference and meet with America's allies who are willing to work with the US.
  • Kellogg is also expected to visit Ukraine in February.
  • The US special convoy for Ukraine and Russia recently criticised the previous US administration for its policy on the Russian-Ukrainian war and said that Donald Trump would have a "holistic approach".

Support UP or become our patron!

