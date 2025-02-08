All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Air defence forces respond to drones in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast

Yevhen Kizilov, Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 8 February 2025, 00:02
Air defence forces respond to drones in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast
A territorial defence brigade. Photo: Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian UAVs had been detected in the airspace of Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast on the night of 7-8 January. Ukrainian air defence forces were responding to the airborne targets. 

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration on social media, Kyiv City Military Administration

Details: The Air Force reported that there has been a threat of attack UAVs from the north in Kyiv. 

Advertisement:

The Air Force also reported that UAVs were moving from Kyiv Oblast towards Zhytomyr Oblast. 

Updated at 00:01: Kyiv City Military Administration reported that air defence systems were responding to drones in the capital after midnight on 8 January. 

Support UP or become our patron!

Kyiv OblastdroneswarKyiv
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy outlines his vision for "deal" with Trump on mineral resources, Reuters reports
Urban battles ongoing in Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
UK intelligence reports slowdown in Russian advance in January
Ukraine finds preliminary solutions for programmes previously funded by USAID
Verkhovna Rada's Speaker: 37 MPs travelled to US at their own expense to establish contacts
Stadiums under occupation: how sports facilities in Donbas are operating and what they look like today
All News
Kyiv Oblast
Air defence forces respond to Russian UAVs in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast
Air defence forces respond to Russia's UAVs in Kyiv Oblast
Russian drone attack damages vintage car museum, houses and cars in Kyiv Oblast – photos
RECENT NEWS
08:09
Russian drone hits house in Sumy: fire breaks out – photos
07:52
Russia loses 1,210 soldiers over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
07:24
Russian drone hits house in Sumy – photos, video
06:38
Russia claims drone attack on oil transfer station in their Volgograd Oblast
05:58
Pentagon: US defence secretary to reaffirm Trump's push for diplomatic end to war in Ukraine at Ramstein-format meeting
02:50
Russian forces attack 13 communities in Sumy Oblast
01:52
UAVs attack Russia's Rostov-on-Don
00:02
Air defence forces respond to drones in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast
23:33
Zelenskyy confirms new Ukrainian advance in Kursk Oblast
22:01
Czech foreign minister discusses Russia and Ukraine with Trump's special envoy Kellogg
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: