Air defence forces respond to drones in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast

Russian UAVs had been detected in the airspace of Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast on the night of 7-8 January. Ukrainian air defence forces were responding to the airborne targets.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration on social media, Kyiv City Military Administration

Details: The Air Force reported that there has been a threat of attack UAVs from the north in Kyiv.

The Air Force also reported that UAVs were moving from Kyiv Oblast towards Zhytomyr Oblast.

Updated at 00:01: Kyiv City Military Administration reported that air defence systems were responding to drones in the capital after midnight on 8 January.

