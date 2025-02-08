All Sections
UAVs attack Russia's Rostov-on-Don

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 8 February 2025, 01:52
Explosion in the sky. Photo: Baza

Explosions rocked the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don on the night of 7-8 January. According to social networks, the city and the region were supposedly attacked by Ukrainian drones.  

Source: Russian Telegram channels 

Details: The reports state that at least five explosions rang out in the sky above Rostov-on-Don.  

This happened allegedly due to a Ukrainian drone attack. 

Locals said they had heard the sound of explosions and saw flashes in the sky afterward.

Update: Later, the acting governor of Rostov Oblast confirmed the UAV attack on Rostov and its region. 

According to the acting governor, the office and amenity buildings of a business in the Chertkovo district were presumably damaged. Six employees were evacuated. 

Russian media channels reported an attack on an oil pumping station in the suburbs of Chertkovo, Russia. 

