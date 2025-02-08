UAVs attack Russia's Rostov-on-Don

Explosions rocked the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don on the night of 7-8 January. According to social networks, the city and the region were supposedly attacked by Ukrainian drones.

Source: Russian Telegram channels

Details: The reports state that at least five explosions rang out in the sky above Rostov-on-Don.

This happened allegedly due to a Ukrainian drone attack.

Locals said they had heard the sound of explosions and saw flashes in the sky afterward.

Update: Later, the acting governor of Rostov Oblast confirmed the UAV attack on Rostov and its region.

According to the acting governor, the office and amenity buildings of a business in the Chertkovo district were presumably damaged. Six employees were evacuated.

Russian media channels reported an attack on an oil pumping station in the suburbs of Chertkovo, Russia.

