Russian forces attack 13 communities in Sumy Oblast

The aftermath of Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast. Photo: Prosecution Offices

The Russians have bombarded 13 hromadas in Sumy Oblast 80 times over the past day. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A total of 168 explosions were recorded. The hromadas of Khotin, Yunakivka, Myropillia, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Putyvl, Nova Sloboda, Esman, Shalyhyne, Seredyna-Buda, Svesa and Znob-Novhorodske came under attack."

Details: Russia shelled the Khotin hromada with artillery, attacked it with mortars, guided aerial bombs, and an FPV drone, as well as dropped explosive devices from a UAV (15 explosions).

The Krasnopillia hromada was attacked with explosive devices dropped from a UAV. The hromada also suffered FPV-drone attacks, shellings with artillery and mortar attacks, and the Russians launched guided aerial bombs (32 explosions).

The Russians shelled the Shalyhyne hromada with artillery and attacked the hromada with multiple-launch rocket systems (17 explosions).

Russia bombarded the Velyka Pysarivka hromada with FPV drones and mortars and dropped explosive devices from a UAV (46 explosions).

The Yunakivka hromada was shelled with artillery, and the Russians launched guided aerial bombs, as well as struck the hromada with an FPV drone and dropped explosive devices from UAVs (34 explosions).

Russia shelled the Znob-Novhorodske hromada with artillery (two explosions).

In the Seredyna-Buda hromada, an artillery shelling and an FPV-drone strike were recorded (three explosions).

The Myropillia hromada suffered a mortar attack and an FPV-drone strike (seven explosions).

Russian forces bombarded the Nova Sloboda, Esman and Putyvl hromadas with FVP drones (four explosions).

Guided aerial bombs were launched on the Svesa hromada (six explosions).

Explosive devices were dropped on the Bilopillia hromada from a UAV (two explosions).

