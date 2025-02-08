Russia claims drone attack on oil transfer station in their Volgograd Oblast
Saturday, 8 February 2025, 06:38
Drones attacked an oil transfer station in the Kumylzhensky district, Russia’s Volgograd Oblast, on the night of 7-8 February.
Source: Russian media outlets with reference to Volgograd Oblast Governor Andrei Bocharov
Details: Bocharov, as the Russian authorities usually do, claimed that the drone attack on the oil transfer station in the Kumylzhensky district was "repelled".
He said there had been no fire or casualties.
Background:
- Units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Unmanned Systems Forces, together with Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and other components of Ukraine’s defence forces, launched an attack on the LUKOIL-Volgogradneftepererabotka refinery in Russia's Volgograd Oblast on the night of 30-31 January.
- Russian media outlets reported that a fire broke out at the Lukoil oil refinery in Volgograd in Russia following an explosion on the night of 14-15 January.
- In 2024, the Volgograd refinery was attacked twice by Ukrainian drones, on 3 February and 11 May.
