All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russia claims drone attack on oil transfer station in their Volgograd Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 8 February 2025, 06:38
Russia claims drone attack on oil transfer station in their Volgograd Oblast
Fire. Screenshot

Drones attacked an oil transfer station in the Kumylzhensky district, Russia’s Volgograd Oblast, on the night of 7-8 February.

Source: Russian media outlets with reference to Volgograd Oblast Governor Andrei Bocharov

Details: Bocharov, as the Russian authorities usually do, claimed that the drone attack on the oil transfer station in the Kumylzhensky district was "repelled".

Advertisement:

He said there had been no fire or casualties.

Background

  • Units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Unmanned Systems Forces, together with Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and other components of Ukraine’s defence forces, launched an attack on the LUKOIL-Volgogradneftepererabotka refinery in Russia's Volgograd Oblast on the night of 30-31 January.
  • Russian media outlets reported that a fire broke out at the Lukoil oil refinery in Volgograd in Russia following an explosion on the night of 14-15 January.
  • In 2024, the Volgograd refinery was attacked twice by Ukrainian drones, on 3 February and 11 May.

Support UP or become our patron!

Russiadronesoil
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy outlines his vision for "deal" with Trump on mineral resources, Reuters reports
Urban battles ongoing in Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
UK intelligence reports slowdown in Russian advance in January
Ukraine finds preliminary solutions for programmes previously funded by USAID
Verkhovna Rada's Speaker: 37 MPs travelled to US at their own expense to establish contacts
Stadiums under occupation: how sports facilities in Donbas are operating and what they look like today
All News
Russia
Russia loses 1,210 soldiers over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
UAVs attack Russia's Rostov-on-Don
Russia sees over 40% increase in wage arrears in 2024: first rise in nine years
RECENT NEWS
08:09
Russian drone hits house in Sumy: fire breaks out – photos
07:52
Russia loses 1,210 soldiers over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
07:24
Russian drone hits house in Sumy – photos, video
06:38
Russia claims drone attack on oil transfer station in their Volgograd Oblast
05:58
Pentagon: US defence secretary to reaffirm Trump's push for diplomatic end to war in Ukraine at Ramstein-format meeting
02:50
Russian forces attack 13 communities in Sumy Oblast
01:52
UAVs attack Russia's Rostov-on-Don
00:02
Air defence forces respond to drones in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast
23:33
Zelenskyy confirms new Ukrainian advance in Kursk Oblast
22:01
Czech foreign minister discusses Russia and Ukraine with Trump's special envoy Kellogg
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: