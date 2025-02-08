All Sections
Russia loses 1,210 soldiers over past day – Ukraine's General Staff

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 8 February 2025, 07:52
Mobile fire group. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,210 soldiers killed and wounded, 6 tanks and 35 artillery systems over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 8 February 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 847,860  (+1,210) military personnel;
  • 9,981 (+6) tanks;
  • 20,777 (+22) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 22,820 (+35) artillery systems;
  • 1,273 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,056 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 331 (+0) helicopters;
  • 24,403 (+102) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 3,054 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 36,402 (+95) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,738 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

