Russia loses 1,210 soldiers over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
Saturday, 8 February 2025, 07:52
Russia has lost 1,210 soldiers killed and wounded, 6 tanks and 35 artillery systems over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 8 February 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 847,860 (+1,210) military personnel;
- 9,981 (+6) tanks;
- 20,777 (+22) armoured combat vehicles;
- 22,820 (+35) artillery systems;
- 1,273 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,056 (+0) air defence systems;
- 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 331 (+0) helicopters;
- 24,403 (+102) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,054 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 36,402 (+95) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,738 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
