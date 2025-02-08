Russian drone hits house in Sumy: fire breaks out – photos
Saturday, 8 February 2025, 08:00
A Russian drone has hit a house in Sumy, causing a fire. However, there were no casualties.
Source: Sumy Oblast State Administration; State Emergency Service on Telegram
Quote from administration: "An enemy drone hit a house located in the city of Sumy on 8 February. As a result of the Russian attack, the house was destroyed and a fire broke out. No casualties were reported."
Details: The State Emergency Service added that the fire has already been extinguished.
Quote: "State Emergency Service staff contained the fire, partially dismantled the rubble and eliminated all hidden fire sources. There were no reports of casualties."
