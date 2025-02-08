All Sections
Russian drone hits house in Sumy: fire breaks out – photos

Iryna Balachuk, Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 8 February 2025, 08:00
Russian drone hits house in Sumy: fire breaks out – photos
Firefighters extinguish a fire caused by a Russian drone attack. Photo: State Emergency Service

A Russian drone has hit a house in Sumy, causing a fire. However, there were no casualties.

Source: Sumy Oblast State Administration; State Emergency Service on Telegram

Quote from administration: "An enemy drone hit a house located in the city of Sumy on 8 February. As a result of the Russian attack, the house was destroyed and a fire broke out. No casualties were reported."

Firefighters extinguish a fire caused by a Russian drone attack.
Photo: State Emergency Service

Details: The State Emergency Service added that the fire has already been extinguished.

 
The aftermath of the Russian attack.
Photo: State Emergency Service

Quote: "State Emergency Service staff contained the fire, partially dismantled the rubble and eliminated all hidden fire sources. There were no reports of casualties."

 
The aftermath of the Russian attack.
Photo: State Emergency Service

Sumydronesfire
