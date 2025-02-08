All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Zelenskyy appoints new Ukrainian ambassador to Moldova contrary to expectations

Ulyana KrychkovskaSaturday, 8 February 2025, 08:24
Zelenskyy appoints new Ukrainian ambassador to Moldova contrary to expectations
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed a new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Moldova on Friday, 7 February.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Presidential Decree No. 77/2025.

Details: Zelenskyy appointed Paun Rohovei as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Moldova on 7 February.

Advertisement:

Previously, Rohovei held the position of ambassador-at-large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. As former Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said, he was responsible for ensuring that Ukraine maintained contact with unrecognised Transnistria strictly in coordination with Chișinău.

It is worth noting that Zelenskyy announced at the end of March 2024 that Oleksii Danylov, the then former Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, would become Ukraine’s ambassador to Moldova. Zelenskyy said he had approved this candidacy.

However, the presidential decree dated 7 February indicates that this did not happen.

Advertisement:

Background

  • In March, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy relieved Marko Shevchenko of his duties as Ambassador of Ukraine to Moldova. He had been serving in this position since the beginning of 2020.
  • Before Shevchenko, Ivan Hnatyshyn had served as ambassador since 2015; the previous president, Petro Poroshenko, signed the decree for relieving him of his duties in April 2019. Since then, Ukraine had no ambassador in Chișinău for over six months.

Support UP or become our patron!

ZelenskyyMoldovadiplomatic ties
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Russia has seized less than 20% of Ukraine's mineral resources
Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania officially disconnect from Russia's energy system
Lithuania and Latvia disconnected from Russian power grid, LRT says
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's Defence Ministry drafts special contract for Ukrainians aged 18-24
Kremlin conceals negative impact on Russian economy due to war in Ukraine – ISW
Zelenskyy outlines his vision for "deal" with Trump on mineral resources, Reuters reports
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy confirms new Ukrainian advance in Kursk Oblast
Busy weeks ahead for diplomats, Zelenskyy says as Trump announces meeting
Zelenskyy outlines his vision for "deal" with Trump on mineral resources, Reuters reports
RECENT NEWS
14:13
Commander of the 37th Brigade Shatalov: There was no 'Uspenivka pocket'
13:49
Zelenskyy: Ceasefire without liberation of territories will allow Putin to earn trillions on seized resources
13:39
Trump's sanctions list includes ICC prosecutor who issued arrest warrant for Putin, Reuters reports
13:39
Debate on peacekeepers in Ukraine is inappropriate and premature, Scholz says
13:21
Zelenskyy: Russia has seized less than 20% of Ukraine's mineral resources
12:49
Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania officially disconnect from Russia's energy system
12:16
Russian commander involved in strike on Hroza, Kharkiv Oblast, dies after January explosion
12:00
Zelenskyy: Security guarantees are the top issue for talks with Trump
11:42
Three civilians injured and houses damaged in Russian rocket artillery strike on Kherson
11:28
Power engineers restore power to 16,000 consumers after emergency outages
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: