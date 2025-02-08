Zelenskyy appoints new Ukrainian ambassador to Moldova contrary to expectations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed a new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Moldova on Friday, 7 February.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Presidential Decree No. 77/2025.

Details: Zelenskyy appointed Paun Rohovei as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Moldova on 7 February.

Previously, Rohovei held the position of ambassador-at-large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. As former Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said, he was responsible for ensuring that Ukraine maintained contact with unrecognised Transnistria strictly in coordination with Chișinău.

It is worth noting that Zelenskyy announced at the end of March 2024 that Oleksii Danylov, the then former Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, would become Ukraine’s ambassador to Moldova. Zelenskyy said he had approved this candidacy.

However, the presidential decree dated 7 February indicates that this did not happen.

Background:

In March, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy relieved Marko Shevchenko of his duties as Ambassador of Ukraine to Moldova. He had been serving in this position since the beginning of 2020.

Before Shevchenko, Ivan Hnatyshyn had served as ambassador since 2015; the previous president, Petro Poroshenko, signed the decree for relieving him of his duties in April 2019. Since then, Ukraine had no ambassador in Chișinău for over six months.

