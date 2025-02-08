Total of 123 combat clashes over past day, a quarter of them near Pokrovsk – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainian soldier launching fire. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 123 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day. Russian forces have continued their attacks along the entire line of contact, with the heaviest fighting taking place on the Pokrovsk front.

information as of 08:00 on 8 February

Quote: "Yesterday [on 7 February], the enemy conducted 106 airstrikes, dropping 169 guided bombs, and launched 2,170 kamikaze drones on Ukrainian positions and settlements. In addition, the enemy fired on [Ukrainian positions] over 5,300 times, including 127 times from multiple-launch rocket systems. A total of 123 combat clashes occurred over the past day."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, Ukrainian forces repelled a Russian attack near the city of Vovchansk.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians conducted 10 attacks. Ukraine’s defence forces repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Zahryzove and Lozova.

On the Lyman front, 13 Russian attacks were recorded, with the Russians trying to advance near the settlements of Kopanky, Novoiehorivka, Novoliubivka and Yampolivka.

On the Siversk front, the Russians attacked Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Bilohorivka and Verkhnokamianske 13 times.

On the Kramatorsk front, three combat clashes occurred near the settlements of Chasiv Yar and Predtechyne.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians conducted 10 attacks near the city of Toretsk.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders stopped 30 Russian assault and offensive actions near the settlements of Zelene Pole, Tarasivka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Novooleksandrivka, Nadiivka, Andriivka and Dachne.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians conducted nine attacks on Ukrainian positions, trying to break through toward the village of Kostiantynopil.

In the operational zone in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian forces repelled 28 Russian attacks.

"In addition, the enemy conducted 61 airstrikes, using 89 guided bombs, and fired on the positions of our troops and settlements 404 times, including 20 times from multiple-launch rocket systems," the General Staff noted.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Air Force and units from Rocket Forces and Artillery struck 20 areas where Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated, an air defence system and an artillery system.

