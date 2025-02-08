Ukrainian Dmytro Kotovskyi secures silver at Freestyle International Ski World Cup

Ukrainian Dmytro Kotovskyi has claimed silver at the fourth stage of the Freestyle International Ski World Cup in Deer Valley, USA.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: Unfavourable weather conditions led the organisers to cancel the qualification round and proceed directly to the super final.

Kotovskyi successfully executed a triple four-screw flip during his performance, earning a score of 115.49 points. This was the second-highest score among the participants, with only American Quinn Dehlinger surpassing him with 122.57 points.

This is Ukraine’s first medal of the current World Cup season and Kotovskyi’s sixth podium finish at the World Cup level.

Background: Ukraine was unable to win any medals in the team event at the Freestyle International Ski World Cup.

