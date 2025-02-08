Russian drone attack on Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast: cars and houses damaged, grass caught fire – photos
Wreckage from downed Russian drones has fallen on cars and damaged houses in Kyiv. Similar damage has been reported in Kyiv Oblast, where grass fires have also broken out in two districts.
Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration; Tymur Tkachenko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote from Tkachenko: "Wreckage from a UAV has fallen in the Darnytskyi district. The facade of a residential building and windows were damaged. Wreckage also fell on cars and damaged a fence in a residential area. Thankfully, there were no casualties."
Details: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reports that there were no hits to critical or residential infrastructure in the region and no civilian casualties, although the attack did not go unnoticed.
"The fall of wreckage from a downed enemy target damaged a house and one unfinished building in the Fastiv district. Windows were smashed and facades were damaged," authorities noted.
Additionally, Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported that grass fires had broken out in the Bucha and Fastiv districts due to drone wreckage falling. The fires have since been extinguished.
