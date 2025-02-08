All Sections
Power engineers restore power to 16,000 consumers after emergency outages

Volodymyr Tunik-FryzSaturday, 8 February 2025, 11:28
Power engineers restore power to 16,000 consumers after emergency outages
Stock photo: Getty Images

Power engineers have reconnected power to more than 22,000 consumers over the period from 7 to 8 February.

Source: press service for Ukraine's Energy Ministry

Details: Over the past 24 hours, power engineers have restored power to 16,616 consumers who were cut off due to hostilities.

"We urge consumers to use electricity wisely, particularly during peak consumption hours in the morning and evening. This helps reduce the load on the grid," the press service noted.

The water level in the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant pond is adequate to meet the plant's needs.

Background: On 7 February, rolling power cuts were introduced in eight Ukrainian oblasts due to Russian attacks on the energy sector.

