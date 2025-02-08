Zelenskyy: Ukraine gives priority to US businesses to participate in Ukraine's rebuilding

Ukraine aims to proactively involve American companies in its rebuilding efforts.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, in an interview with Reuters

Details: Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that the United States has the right to earn money from Ukraine's rebuilding, as it has helped most in repelling Russian aggression.

Advertisement:

Quote from Volodymyr Zelenskyy: "The proportion of our defence is the same as the proportion of businesses that have the right to rebuild Ukraine and make money on it

The Americans helped the most, and therefore the Americans should earn the most. And they should have this priority, and they will. I would also like to talk about this with President Trump."

More details: The president added that Ukraine needs to restore energy infrastructure, develop natural resources, and have technological experience in the war, and it is ready to share these opportunities with its allies.

Advertisement:

Background: Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine wants to become a hub for the supply of American liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Ukraine to the EU.

Support UP or become our patron!