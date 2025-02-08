All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Zelenskyy: Ukraine gives priority to US businesses to participate in Ukraine's rebuilding

Volodymyr Tunik-FryzSaturday, 8 February 2025, 15:03
Zelenskyy: Ukraine gives priority to US businesses to participate in Ukraine's rebuilding
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine aims to proactively involve American companies in its rebuilding efforts.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, in an interview with Reuters

Details: Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that the United States has the right to earn money from Ukraine's rebuilding, as it has helped most in repelling Russian aggression.

Advertisement:

Quote from Volodymyr Zelenskyy: "The proportion of our defence is the same as the proportion of businesses that have the right to rebuild Ukraine and make money on it

The Americans helped the most, and therefore the Americans should earn the most. And they should have this priority, and they will. I would also like to talk about this with President Trump."

More details: The president added that Ukraine needs to restore energy infrastructure, develop natural resources, and have technological experience in the war, and it is ready to share these opportunities with its allies.

Advertisement:

Background: Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine wants to become a hub for the supply of American liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Ukraine to the EU. 

Support UP or become our patron!

USAUkrainebusiness
Advertisement:
Chair of NATO Military Committee arrives in Ukraine, meets Zelenskyy and Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
updatedUkrainian forces destroy Russian Su-25 attack aircraft and damage helicopter – video
Zelenskyy: Russia has seized less than 20% of Ukraine's mineral resources
Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania officially disconnect from Russia's energy system
Lithuania and Latvia disconnected from Russian power grid, LRT says
Kremlin conceals negative impact on Russian economy due to war in Ukraine – ISW
All News
USA
Zelenskyy: Ukraine seeks to conclude liquefied natural gas supply contract with US
Pentagon: US defense secretary to reaffirm Trump's push for diplomatic end to war in Ukraine at Ramstein meeting
Busy weeks ahead for diplomats, Zelenskyy says as Trump announces meeting
RECENT NEWS
20:10
Chair of NATO Military Committee arrives in Ukraine, meets Zelenskyy and Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
17:46
North Korea to start producing drones developed jointly with Russia, NHK reports
17:10
updatedUkrainian forces destroy Russian Su-25 attack aircraft and damage helicopter – video
17:07
Three civilians injured in Russian attack on Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast
16:58
Latvia reports smooth disconnection from Russia's power grid
16:57
Zelenskyy: Putin prepares to continue his war, and not only against Ukraine
16:40
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief highlights achievements of his one year in office: 377 military targets hit in Russia
16:36
Lithuanian PM: Disconnection from Russia's energy system strengthens Lithuania's energy security
16:24
Scholz once again criticises Trump's idea of giving Ukraine weapons in exchange for minerals
15:42
Film about romance between Russian oligarch's son and stripper wins Critics Choice Award
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: