Anora wins in the Best Picture nomination. Photo: facebook.com/CriticsChoiceAwards

The winners of the 30th annual Critics Choice Awards have been announced in California, with the American romantic drama Anora taking the prize for Best Picture.

Source: Variety, an American trade magazine

Details: The film, previously shortlisted for the 2025 Oscars, features Russian-language scenes and explores the romance between the son of a Russian oligarch and a stripper.

The main male roles in Anora are played by Russian actors Mark Eidelstein and Yuri Borisov. The latter has expressed support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine and has appeared in propaganda films.

The awards also went to the films Wicked, Substance and Emilia Pérez.

Adrien Brody won Best Actor for The Brutalist, while Demi Moore received Best Actress for her role in The Substance.

Zoe Saldana took home the statuette for Supporting Actress in Emilia Pérez, and Kieran Culkin was named Best Supporting Actor.

John M. Chu, the creator of Wicked, won the director's award.



