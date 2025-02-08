All Sections
Scholz once again criticises Trump's idea of giving Ukraine weapons in exchange for minerals

Iryna KutielievaSaturday, 8 February 2025, 16:24
Scholz once again criticises Trump's idea of giving Ukraine weapons in exchange for minerals
Olaf Scholz. Stock photo: Getty Images

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has once again criticised US President Donald Trump's suggestion to link military aid to Ukraine with access to the country's mineral resources.

Source: Scholz in an interview with German media outlet RND, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Scholz believes such a demand "would be very selfish, very self-centred".

Quote: "Ukraine is under attack and we are standing by it without expecting to be paid for it. That should be everyone's position," he stressed.

Background: 

ScholzTrump
Scholz
