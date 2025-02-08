Scholz once again criticises Trump's idea of giving Ukraine weapons in exchange for minerals

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has once again criticised US President Donald Trump's suggestion to link military aid to Ukraine with access to the country's mineral resources.

Source: Scholz in an interview with German media outlet RND, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Scholz believes such a demand "would be very selfish, very self-centred".

Quote: "Ukraine is under attack and we are standing by it without expecting to be paid for it. That should be everyone's position," he stressed.

Background:

On 3 February, US President Donald Trump expressed interest in concluding an agreement with Ukraine to secure rare earth metals and other resources in exchange for arms supplies.

A similar proposal was part of the Victory Plan presented last year by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which included suggestions for the EU and the US to sign agreements on investing in Ukraine's uranium, titanium, and lithium mining sectors.

Scholz has previously criticised President Trump's intentions.

