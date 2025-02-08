All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Latvia reports smooth disconnection from Russia's power grid

Iryna KutielievaSaturday, 8 February 2025, 16:58
Latvia reports smooth disconnection from Russia's power grid
Prime Minister of Latvia Evika Siliņa. Photo: Getty Images

Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa has announced that the process of disconnecting the Baltic states from the Russian energy grid proceeded without incidents. 

Source: European Pravda, citing Baltic states news website Delfi

Details: After the Baltic states disconnected from the Russian energy grid, Siliņa held phone talks with Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal and EU Commissioner for Energy and Housing Dan Jørgensen.

Advertisement:

The discussion centred on the Baltic states' progress towards full integration with the European energy system.

"This is the largest and most important project to ensure energy independence and regional security in recent decades. And we've accomplished it a year ahead of schedule," Siliņa said.

She expressed satisfaction that the process had proceeded smoothly and thanked the Baltic energy system operators and other responsible institutions for their efforts in ensuring a successful transition.

Advertisement:

The next steps will focus on modernising the system, increasing the use of renewable energy sources and enhancing the region's security.

Siliņa noted that joining the European power grid will increase energy security in the region and ensure independent and reliable control over the frequency of the Baltic power grid.

Background:

  • On 8 February, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania officially disconnected from the Russian energy system.
  • Back in July 2024, energy ministers from Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania confirmed their plans to synchronise with the continental European energy system ENTSO-E and disconnect from Russia by February 2025.
  • Until now, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia, along with Russia and Belarus, have operated within a shared electricity supply system managed centrally from Moscow. However, the Baltic States fully stopped importing electricity from Russia in May 2022.

 Support UP or become our patron!

Latviaenergy
Advertisement:
Chair of NATO Military Committee arrives in Ukraine, meets Zelenskyy and Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
updatedUkrainian forces destroy Russian Su-25 attack aircraft and damage helicopter – video
Zelenskyy: Russia has seized less than 20% of Ukraine's mineral resources
Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania officially disconnect from Russia's energy system
Lithuania and Latvia disconnected from Russian power grid, LRT says
Kremlin conceals negative impact on Russian economy due to war in Ukraine – ISW
All News
Latvia
Lithuania and Latvia disconnected from Russian power grid, LRT says
Latvia hands over 100 FPV drones to Ukraine's defence forces
Latvia to hand over new batch of drones to Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
20:10
Chair of NATO Military Committee arrives in Ukraine, meets Zelenskyy and Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
17:46
North Korea to start producing drones developed jointly with Russia, NHK reports
17:10
updatedUkrainian forces destroy Russian Su-25 attack aircraft and damage helicopter – video
17:07
Three civilians injured in Russian attack on Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast
16:58
Latvia reports smooth disconnection from Russia's power grid
16:57
Zelenskyy: Putin prepares to continue his war, and not only against Ukraine
16:40
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief highlights achievements of his one year in office: 377 military targets hit in Russia
16:36
Lithuanian PM: Disconnection from Russia's energy system strengthens Lithuania's energy security
16:24
Scholz once again criticises Trump's idea of giving Ukraine weapons in exchange for minerals
15:42
Film about romance between Russian oligarch's son and stripper wins Critics Choice Award
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: