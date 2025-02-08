Latvia reports smooth disconnection from Russia's power grid

Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa has announced that the process of disconnecting the Baltic states from the Russian energy grid proceeded without incidents.

Source: European Pravda, citing Baltic states news website Delfi

Details: After the Baltic states disconnected from the Russian energy grid, Siliņa held phone talks with Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal and EU Commissioner for Energy and Housing Dan Jørgensen.

Advertisement:

The discussion centred on the Baltic states' progress towards full integration with the European energy system.

"This is the largest and most important project to ensure energy independence and regional security in recent decades. And we've accomplished it a year ahead of schedule," Siliņa said.

She expressed satisfaction that the process had proceeded smoothly and thanked the Baltic energy system operators and other responsible institutions for their efforts in ensuring a successful transition.

Advertisement:

The next steps will focus on modernising the system, increasing the use of renewable energy sources and enhancing the region's security.

Siliņa noted that joining the European power grid will increase energy security in the region and ensure independent and reliable control over the frequency of the Baltic power grid.

Background:

On 8 February, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania officially disconnected from the Russian energy system.

Back in July 2024, energy ministers from Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania confirmed their plans to synchronise with the continental European energy system ENTSO-E and disconnect from Russia by February 2025.

Until now, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia, along with Russia and Belarus, have operated within a shared electricity supply system managed centrally from Moscow. However, the Baltic States fully stopped importing electricity from Russia in May 2022.

Support UP or become our patron!