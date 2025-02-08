All Sections
Chair of NATO Military Committee arrives in Ukraine, meets Zelenskyy and Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 8 February 2025, 20:10
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Giuseppe Cavo Dragone. Photo: Office of the President

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, met with Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, the Chair of the NATO Military Committee, who made the first visit to Ukraine during his tenure.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Oleksandr Syrskyy on Facebook; Giuseppe Cavo Dragone in his address, quoted by Ukrinform

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I met with the chair of the NATO Military Committee, Giuseppe Cavo Dragone. At one of the defence industry businesses, we got acquainted with the capabilities and characteristics of Ukrainian long-range weapons.

Preparations for the next meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (also known as the Ramstein Group),  further military aid from NATO member states and direct investment in the domestic production of long-range drones are the main topics of our meeting."

Details: The President of Ukraine thanked Dragone for his first foreign visit to Ukraine in this position.

Syrskyi also said that he had met with Dragone and congratulated him on his appointment to the highest military post in the North Atlantic Alliance.

Quote from Syrskyi: "Further aid from NATO member states is one of the key components for the overall success of our strategy. In this regard, I have asked Admiral Dragone to raise the issue at the NATO Military Committee with the Supreme Allied Commanders (Chiefs of Defence) to facilitate the adoption of relevant decisions by the political leadership of their countries.

We must maintain consolidated military support for Ukraine on both sides of the Alliance, which should be one of our common goals for 2025."

More details: At the same time, the Chair of the NATO Military Committee stressed in Kyiv that at this key moment, Ukraine remains at the forefront of NATO's priorities.

Quote from Dragone: "It is in the Alliance's political and military interest to support Ukraine not only now, but also in the future… Our support for your sovereignty and territorial integrity will remain unwavering…

Together, we can help ensure that Ukraine is in the strongest possible position to move forward."

Support UP or become our patron!

NATOZelenskyyOleksandr Syrskyi
