Operational safety procedure introduced at Russian airports

The airports of Volgograd, Nizhny Novgorod and St Petersburg in Russia have implemented the Kovyor (Carpet) plan due to a drone threat. [A Kovyor plan is an airport operational safety procedure for airport services and personnel when an unidentified object appears in the sky – ed.]

Source: Russian Telegram channels and media, citing Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya)

Details: Reports indicate that the Kovyor plan was introduced at Gumrak Airport in Volgograd, causing departure and arrival delays.

Russian Telegram channels noted that the flights had been delayed due to the threat of a drone attack.

Updated: At dawn on 9 February, the Kovyor plan was reported to have been introduced at the airport in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia.

In the morning, Rosaviatsiya announced restrictions on the operation of St Petersburg's Pulkovo airport.

For reference: The Kovyor plan requires all aircraft in the area to land immediately or leave the airspace, except for military and rescue aircraft.

