Explosions rock Lutsk

A column of smoke rising after an explosion. Stock photo: social media

Explosions shook the city of Lutsk on the night of 8-9 February.

Source: Suspilne Lutsk, a Lutsk-related branch of Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne; local Telegram channels; Ukraine's Air Force

Details: Explosions occurred in Lutsk during an air raid.

Advertisement:

Suspilne reported that "sounds similar to an explosion had been heard in Lutsk".

Later, a series of explosions were heard in Lutsk once again.

Monitoring media outlets noted that Ukrainian air defence units were responding.

Advertisement:

Ukraine's Air Force reported a drone north of Lutsk flying westward.

Support UP or become our patron!