Explosions rock Lutsk
Sunday, 9 February 2025, 04:18
Explosions shook the city of Lutsk on the night of 8-9 February.
Source: Suspilne Lutsk, a Lutsk-related branch of Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne; local Telegram channels; Ukraine's Air Force
Details: Explosions occurred in Lutsk during an air raid.
Suspilne reported that "sounds similar to an explosion had been heard in Lutsk".
Later, a series of explosions were heard in Lutsk once again.
Monitoring media outlets noted that Ukrainian air defence units were responding.
Ukraine's Air Force reported a drone north of Lutsk flying westward.
