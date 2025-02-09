Moscow claims 35 drones attacked Russian territories and occupied Crimea overnight

Russia's Defence Ministry has claimed that 35 drones attacked 7 Russian regions and occupied Crimea on the night of 8-9 February.

Source: Russia's Defence Ministry

Details: The Russian Defence Ministry claimed that its air defence units had intercepted and destroyed "35 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles".

Quote: "...Eighteen UAVs [have been shot down] over the territory of Kursk Oblast; four over each of Oryol Oblast and Krasnodar Krai; three over each of Voronezh and Rostov oblasts; and one over each of Bryansk, Tula oblasts and the Republic of Crimea".

