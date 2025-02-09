Russian forces have struck Zaporizhzhia Oblast over 340 times in last 24 hours, 4 people injured

Russian forces have carried out 342 attacks on 11 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast over the past 24 hours. Two adults and two children have been injured in a Russian strike on the settlement of Huliaipole.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Details: The Russians carried out 23 airstrikes on the settlements of Marivka, Stepnohirsk, Huliaipole and Mali Shcherbaky.

Russian forces launched 63 UAVs of various modifications on the settlements of Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne and Novodarivka.

The Russians mounted five strikes on the settlements of Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky and Novodarivka with multiple-launch rocket systems.

Russian troops carried out 151 artillery strikes on the settlements of Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Omelnyk, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne and Novodarivka.

"There have been 20 reports of damage to apartments, houses and cars," Fedorov added.

