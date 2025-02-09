All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russian forces have struck Zaporizhzhia Oblast over 340 times in last 24 hours, 4 people injured

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 9 February 2025, 07:54
Russian forces have struck Zaporizhzhia Oblast over 340 times in last 24 hours, 4 people injured
The aftermath of a Russian strike. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces have carried out 342 attacks on 11 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast over the past 24 hours. Two adults and two children have been injured in a Russian strike on the settlement of Huliaipole.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Details: The Russians carried out 23 airstrikes on the settlements of Marivka, Stepnohirsk, Huliaipole and Mali Shcherbaky.

Advertisement:

Russian forces launched 63 UAVs of various modifications on the settlements of Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne and Novodarivka.

The Russians mounted five strikes on the settlements of Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky and Novodarivka with multiple-launch rocket systems.

Russian troops carried out 151 artillery strikes on the settlements of Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Omelnyk, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne and Novodarivka.

Advertisement:

"There have been 20 reports of damage to apartments, houses and cars," Fedorov added.

Support UP or become our patron!

Zaporizhzhia OblastattackRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Ukraine ramps up gas imports from EU, reports Reuters
"It's like being freed from a horrible stench": the young people starting a new life after leaving Russian-occupied areas
Trump discusses Ukraine war in phone call with Putin, New York Post says
Ukraine's representative at Eurovision Song Contest 2025 chosen – videos
Chair of NATO Military Committee arrives in Ukraine, meets Zelenskyy and Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
Zelenskyy: Russia has seized less than 20% of Ukraine's mineral resources
All News
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Russians attack Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast with aerial bombs, wounding four people – photos
Russia attacks Zaporizhzhia: one man killed and 45 wounded, including a baby – photos, video
Journalists' vehicle attacked by Russians on Zaporizhzhia front – video
RECENT NEWS
11:08
Ukraine ramps up gas imports from EU, reports Reuters
10:46
"It's like being freed from a horrible stench": the young people starting a new life after leaving Russian-occupied areas
10:32
Kremlin says it can neither confirm nor deny Trump-Putin conversation
10:00
Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast overnight: air defences respond, drone wreckage falls on building site and open areas
09:29
Former Ukrainian boxer Volodymyr Klitschko reveals why rematch with British Anthony Joshua never happened
09:13
Ukrainian air defences destroy 70 out of 151 drones launched by Russia overnight, 74 go off radar
08:22
Ukrainian forces repel 54 Russian assaults on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
08:08
Russian artillery attacks Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight: 3 houses and gas pipeline damaged – photos
07:54
Russian forces have struck Zaporizhzhia Oblast over 340 times in last 24 hours, 4 people injured
07:22
Russia lost 1,460 troops and warplane in past 24 hours, says Ukraine's General Staff
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: