Ukrainian air defences destroy 70 out of 151 drones launched by Russia overnight, 74 go off radar

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 151 Shahed loitering munitions and various types of decoy drones on the night of 8-9 February. Ukrainian air defence units have shot down 70 drones of various types, while a further 74 disappeared from radar.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force Command on Telegram

Details: As of 09:00, 70 Shahed and other types of loitering munitions are confirmed to have been shot down in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Rivne, Volyn, Mykolaiv, Kherson and Odesa oblasts.

Ukrainian air defence units have shot down 70 drones of various types Photo: Ukrainian Air Force Command

A further 74 Russian decoy drones disappeared from radar (causing no adverse effects). Two UAVs are still in the air. Combat operations continue.

The aerial attack is being repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups from Ukraine's Air Force and defence forces.

