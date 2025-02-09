Former Ukrainian boxer Volodymyr Klitschko reveals why rematch with British Anthony Joshua never happened

Former world heavyweight champion Volodymyr Klitschko (64-5, 54 KOs) has no regrets about retiring and not having a rematch with British boxer Anthony Joshua.

Source: Klitschko in an interview with The Ring, an American boxing magazine; Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Quote from Klitschko: "Well, it was in the contract; we had a rematch clause [for a fight with Joshua]. Back then, [there were] a lot of decisions that I had to make. So, I cannot tell you everything in the background.

It was the right decision back then. And you are always going to know if the decision was right only when a certain time is going to pass and when you look back. So, it was the right decision for that moment."

Klitschko faced off against Anthony Joshua in 2017, with the British boxer securing a knockout victory in the 11th round.

In early February, The Ring announced Volodymyr Klitschko's plans to return to boxing in 2025

