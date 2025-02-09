All Sections
Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast overnight: air defences respond, drone wreckage falls on building site and open areas

STANISLAV POHORILOVSunday, 9 February 2025, 10:00
A Shahed loitering munition. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces attacked Kyiv Oblast with drones on the night of 8-9 February. An air-raid warning had been in effect for more than 11 hours. Some Russian targets are reported to have been shot down.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "Yet another large-scale enemy UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast. An air-raid warning had been in effect for more than 11 hours. Air defence units were responding in Kyiv Oblast. Some enemy targets have been shot down. There were no casualties among the population. There were no hits to critical or residential infrastructure."

Details: Authorities indicate that wreckage from a downed target fell on the territory of a high-rise building under construction in the Obukhiv district. The facade of the unfinished residential building was damaged.

Russian drone wreckage was reported to have fallen on open areas in other parts of Kyiv Oblast.

Operational groups continue to work to identify and deal with the aftermath of the Russian attack.

