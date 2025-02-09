Bundeswehr detects suspicious drones over base where Ukrainian soldiers are trained

The German military has again spotted suspicious drones flying over a base where Ukrainian soldiers are being trained and is investigating possible espionage.

Source: Spiegel, as reported by European Pravda

Details: An internal report, first cited by the Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper over the weekend, said that unidentified drones were spotted over the base in Schwesing six times in January. Despite the use of special jamming devices, the German military has been unable to force the unidentified drones to land or find the pilots.

The airbase on the North Sea is considered a special security zone because German soldiers are not the only ones trained to use the Patriot air defence system there.

For several months, Ukrainian soldiers have been training at the airbase to use this highly effective system. The German army assumes that the Patriots were used to spy on the training conducted at the base, and Russian intelligence services are top of the list of suspects in such incidents.

Observing flights of unidentified drones has become an unfortunate routine for the German military. Since they began training Ukrainian soldiers, UAV have repeatedly appeared over their respective bases, and vehicles that could be attributed to the Russian Embassy in Berlin due to their diplomatic plates have also been seen several times in front of the gates.

Quote: "Sometimes it feels like the enemy wants us to see them trying to spy," a German general said recently.

Details: The current incident is potentially explosive because the Bundeswehr's protective measures did not work. An internal report found that several devices were used at the Schwesing facility to combat small unmanned aerial vehicles. One example is the HP47 system, which can be used to target drones and then cause them to crash using jamming signals. The report also found that two other defence systems were also unsuccessful.

These details once again raise the question of whether the Bundeswehr is well equipped to deal with the threat posed by drones.

Drones are regularly spotted over barracks and industrial parks. Experts suggest that Russia is behind this and believe that Germany is poorly equipped.

The German army is reportedly going to be given permission to shoot down drones to ward off threats.

Background:

It was reported that the Bavarian state criminal police office is investigating after several sightings of drones over Bundeswehr facilities in Manching and Neuburg an der Donau.

Last year, there were a number of incidents involving unidentified drones flying over US air bases in the UK. In particular, there were reports of an incident on 24 November, when unmanned aerial vehicles were spotted over three Royal Air Force bases in Suffolk and Norfolk.

