Ukraine's youth hockey team wins international tournament in Slovakia

Oleksii MurzakSunday, 9 February 2025, 18:52
Ukraine's youth hockey team wins international tournament in Slovakia
Photo: Ice Hockey Federation of Ukraine

The U-18 national team of Ukraine played the second and final match of the Vladimir Dzurilla tournament, in which they defeated their peers from Slovakia.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: The match ended with a score of 4:2. Thus, the Ukrainians achieved their second consecutive victory and won this year's tournament.

The Ukrainian team defeated Germany in the opening match.

Vladimir Dzurilla Tournament

Test match, 8 February

Slovakia U-18 - Ukraine U-18 2: 4 (1: 1, 0: 2, 1: 1)

Background: On 8 February, the national team of Ukraine played its second friendly match, losing to Romania. The Romanians are Ukrainian team rivals at the upcoming World Cup in Division 1A of Group A, which will take place in Sfântu Gheorghe, Romania, from 26 April to 5 May.

sport
