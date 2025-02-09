Ukraine's youth hockey team wins international tournament in Slovakia

The U-18 national team of Ukraine played the second and final match of the Vladimir Dzurilla tournament, in which they defeated their peers from Slovakia.

Details: The match ended with a score of 4:2. Thus, the Ukrainians achieved their second consecutive victory and won this year's tournament.

The Ukrainian team defeated Germany in the opening match.

Vladimir Dzurilla Tournament Test match, 8 February Advertisement: Slovakia U-18 - Ukraine U-18 2: 4 (1: 1, 0: 2, 1: 1)

Background: On 8 February, the national team of Ukraine played its second friendly match, losing to Romania. The Romanians are Ukrainian team rivals at the upcoming World Cup in Division 1A of Group A, which will take place in Sfântu Gheorghe, Romania, from 26 April to 5 May.



