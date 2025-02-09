Zelenskyy believes Victory Plan can be basis for Trump's plan

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the Victory Plan proposed by Ukraine can be the basis for US President Donald Trump's plan to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with the UK broadcaster ITV News

Quote: "We wrote this in the Victory Plan... The fundamental documents were prepared by Ukraine. Yes, they can be the basis for Trump's plan, for Trump's plan with Ukraine. Definitely, without Ukraine, there can be no plan, I'm sure. Ideally Trump's plan would also include the presence of Europe."

Details: The president reminded that the Peace Formula spells out what a just peace for Ukraine is based on international law.

Quote: "Any plan, if it brings 10%, 20%, 30% from the basis of a just peace – that's good steps, good steps forward. But I am confident that we can't talk about a just peace while evil is unpunished."

Details: When asked about his actions if Trump offers an unacceptable option for Ukraine to end the war, Zelenskyy emphasised: "We can't be in a opposition with the USA. This is not convenient for us, a country in war. And this is not convenient for President Trump, who is the president of a strong America, and Putin's victory is not convenient for him.

If there is opposition, God forbid, between the positions of Ukraine and America – I don't even want to think about this – then only Putin will win from this. Putin's victory is a loss for the Western world, Europe and America."

At the same time, when asked whether he wanted to be a president of victory or a president of peace, Zelenskyy said that ‘it is hard to differentiate between them’.

Quote: "We are fighting for peace today. I think that peace for a lot of Ukrainians that's a victory. Because, I really do think that because Putin could not fully occupy us, he has already lost... But the victory which you're thinking of, one that is loud. Well listen, it's not that important. All these parades, they're things that Putin loves. For us, it's about ending the war, to live, to develop our country and well, an understanding of how to integrate all these territories."

Details: He also expressed surprise that the entire world had not been able to stop Putin in these three years.

"So, stopping – slowing down, not letting him ruin us – it [the world] managed to do it. But to put him in his place, really put him in his place. Hit him over the hands, as they say, the world couldn't manage it. This, frankly, surprises me. It's not the lack of capability, but a failure of will," Zelenskyy said.

