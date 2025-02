Ukraine ranks first in medal standings at 2025 Para Biathlon World Championships

Ukrainian athletes have secured 14 medals at the Para Biathlon World Championships in Pokljuka, Slovenia.

Details: Ukraine's national team won five gold, three silver, and six bronze medals. In the overall medal standings, Ukraine took first place, surpassing Canada (six medals) and the USA (five medals).

Gold medalists:

Oleksandr Kazik – sprint, sprint-pursuit, individual race (visually impaired class);

Oleksandra Kononova – sprint-pursuit (standing class);

Hryhorii Vovchynskyi – sprint-pursuit (standing class).

Silver medalists:

Iryna Bui – sprint-pursuit (standing class);

Yaroslav Reshetynskyi – sprint-pursuit, individual race (visually impaired class).

Bronze medalists:

Oleksandra Kononova – sprint, individual race (standing class);

Oleksandr Aleksyk – sprint-pursuit (sitting class);

Anatolii Kovalevskyi – sprint-pursuit, individual race (visually impaired class);

Hryhorii Vovchynskyi – individual race (standing class).

Background: It was reported that the International Biathlon Union (IBU) will host a biathlon festival in Munich, which will feature para biathlon athletes.

