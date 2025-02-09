Ukrainian ambassador urges German politicians not to underestimate Russian threat in election campaign

Oleksii Makeiev, Ukraine’s Ambassador to Germany, has stated that German parties are underestimating the threat posed by Russia in the ongoing election campaign.

Source: German TV news channel ntv, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In his opening speech at the federal party conference of the Free Democratic Party in Potsdam, Makeiev warned about the growing influence of pro-Russian forces after the federal elections.

Advertisement:

"Alongside democratic parties, there are also two anti-democratic parties running, which, in many ways, represent Russian rather than German and European interests," said Makeiev, seemingly referring to the Alternative for Germany (AfD) and the Sarah Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW).

Makeiev criticized the underestimation of Russia’s threat in the German election campaign as "escapism" and "lies".

Quote: "Russia is already waging war against Europe and, first and foremost, against Germany."

Advertisement:

Details: Given this threat, Makeiev emphasised the need for maximum support for Ukraine in its defensive struggle against Russia – without setting preconditions.

Quote: "Drawing red lines in the election campaign while knowing this reality is escapism.

If democrats do not dare to speak honestly about the war, then the enemies of democracy will lie about peace. This fundamental lie is mortally dangerous."

Background:

Nearly 90% of Germans believe that foreign actors, primarily from Russia and the US, are attempting to influence the upcoming elections through social media.

Germany is the main opponent of a Czech proposal to limit the movement of so-called Russian diplomats within the Schengen Area to undermine their ability to support Kremlin intelligence operations.

Support UP or become our patron!