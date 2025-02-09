All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukrainian ambassador urges German politicians not to underestimate Russian threat in election campaign

Ivanna KostinaSunday, 9 February 2025, 19:23
Ukrainian ambassador urges German politicians not to underestimate Russian threat in election campaign
Oleksii Makeiev, Ukraine’s Ambassador to Germany. Photo: Makeiev on Facebook

Oleksii Makeiev, Ukraine’s Ambassador to Germany, has stated that German parties are underestimating the threat posed by Russia in the ongoing election campaign.

Source: German TV news channel ntv, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: In his opening speech at the federal party conference of the Free Democratic Party in Potsdam, Makeiev warned about the growing influence of pro-Russian forces after the federal elections.

Advertisement:

"Alongside democratic parties, there are also two anti-democratic parties running, which, in many ways, represent Russian rather than German and European interests," said Makeiev, seemingly referring to the Alternative for Germany (AfD) and the Sarah Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW).

Makeiev criticized the underestimation of Russia’s threat in the German election campaign as "escapism" and "lies".

Quote: "Russia is already waging war against Europe and, first and foremost, against Germany." 

Advertisement:

Details: Given this threat, Makeiev emphasised the need for maximum support for Ukraine in its defensive struggle against Russia – without setting preconditions.

Quote: "Drawing red lines in the election campaign while knowing this reality is escapism.

If democrats do not dare to speak honestly about the war, then the enemies of democracy will lie about peace. This fundamental lie is mortally dangerous." 

Background: 

  • Nearly 90% of Germans believe that foreign actors, primarily from Russia and the US, are attempting to influence the upcoming elections through social media.
  • Germany is the main opponent of a Czech proposal to limit the movement of so-called Russian diplomats within the Schengen Area to undermine their ability to support Kremlin intelligence operations.

Support UP or become our patron!

Germany
Advertisement:
Trump's adviser says Europe should take on Ukraine's security guarantees
Elon Musk calls for shutting down Radio Free Europe and Voice of America
Baltic states finally synchronise their power grids with Europe
Ukraine ramps up gas imports from EU, reports Reuters
"It's like being freed from a horrible stench": the young people starting a new life after leaving Russian-occupied areas
Trump discusses Ukraine war in phone call with Putin, New York Post says
All News
Germany
Bundeswehr detects suspicious drones over base where Ukrainian soldiers are trained
Debate on peacekeepers in Ukraine is inappropriate and premature, Scholz says
Putin personally criticised Rheinmetall CEO Russia wanted to kill
RECENT NEWS
21:13
Russians keep attacking Nikopol district: four people injured
20:45
Ukraine ranks first in medal standings at 2025 Para Biathlon World Championships
20:35
Lithuania raises nearly €900,000 in one week to buy drones for Ukraine
20:11
Zelenskyy: Moscow can no longer use energy as weapon against Baltic states
19:49
Trump's adviser says Europe should take on Ukraine's security guarantees
19:36
Ukraine's defence minister announces launch of revolutionary Drone Line project
19:23
Ukrainian ambassador urges German politicians not to underestimate Russian threat in election campaign
19:11
Elon Musk calls for shutting down Radio Free Europe and Voice of America
18:52
Ukraine's youth hockey team wins international tournament in Slovakia
18:36
Zelenskyy believes Victory Plan can be basis for Trump's plan
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: